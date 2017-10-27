Rachel Platten starts the weekend off right with TODAY concert

share tweet pin email

Citi Concert series favorite Rachel Platten returned on Friday, and boy did she know how to make "Waves" on the stage!

The New York City-born singer/songwriter joined TODAY on the date of the release of her second studio album on a major label, "Waves." She's no stranger to the music business; "Waves" follows her 2016 debut album "Wildfire" which contained the instant classic "Fight Song."

Nathan Congleton/TODAY Rachel Platten performs on TODAY.

It may sound like Platten was an overnight success, but she's been releasing albums since 2003. She put out two independently, then went major in 2016 with "Wildfire" and broke huge with "Fight Song," which went 3x Platinum and inspired all kinds of people facing their own struggles.

And people remain inspired by Platten to this day: a young fan named Ashley in the TODAY audience got a hug from the singer after revealing she'd taken lessons so she could sing just like her.

"I have the most incredible, loyal supportive fans in the world," Platten said before performing. "Honestly, releasing this record could have brought up a lot of nerves but I knowing that had people who loved and supported me no matter what; it was a big deal."

Later on, Platten performed four tunes, old and new: "Fight Song" (naturally), "Perfect For You," her summer single "Broken Glass" and "Collide."

"All I want to do in the world is create, and the fact that anyone other than me and my own ears is enjoying what I'm doing is beautiful," she said.

Well, we think Platten is pretty beautiful herself. Be sure to check out all of her great performances on TODAY!

