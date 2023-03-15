In the aftermath of her ex-husband Dave Hollis’ death, Rachel Hollis is turning up the music.

On March 14, the “Girl, Wash Your Face” author shared a video of herself singing and dancing along to singer Stevie Nicks as she performed in concert. Nicks, a member of Fleetwood Mac, is currently on a co-headlining tour with Billy Joel. The classic rock musicians opened their joint tour on March 10 in Inglewood, California.

In the video posted to Instagram, Hollis can be seen mouthing along to the lyrics as Nicks sings a number from her set on stage.

“Music is Medicine…” Hollis, who is also a motivational speaker, captioned the post. “And (Nicks’s) music has been some of the most healing medicine in my life.”

Dave — whom Hollis was married to from 2004 to 2020 — died on Feb. 11 of this year at the age of 47.

At the time of his death, TODAY confirmed via a family representative that the former Disney executive had previously been hospitalized for heart-related health issues. His exact cause of death has yet to be determined.

In a Feb. 27 episode of her podcast “The Rachel Hollis Podcast,” the author touched on her ex-husband’s passing, describing it as “devastating.”

“We still honestly don’t know what happened. I found out after the fact that he had gone to the hospital a couple of times because he was having heart problems,” she explained. “So I think it’s really highly possible he had a heart attack, but I don’t know, and whatever he died from … we’re still in the same space, which is just deep grief.”

Hollis explained that the last time she saw her ex-husband had been just a day before his death. According to the author, the two were in attendance at their son’s baseball games. Hollis went on to describe her interaction with him as “normal” and said that when the two spoke, she “didn’t think anything weird” was going on with him.

The two were married for 16 years but announced the news of their divorce in June 2020, describing the decision as “incredibly difficult.”

“We started out as best friends 18 years ago, and the truth is that core friendship and the parts of us that work so well have become a band-aid for the parts of us that don’t,” Hollis explained in a post shared to Instagram at the time. “We have worked endlessly over the last three years to make this work and have come to the conclusion that it is healthier and more respectful for us to choose this as the end of our journey as a married couple.”

The two shared four children: Jackson, Sawyer, Ford and Noah.

Speaking about how she and her children are handling their grief in the wake of Dave’s death, Hollis explained during the podcast that they have been “doing as well as they can.”

“We’re sad, we’re angry, we’re confused and we’re all the feelings,” she said. “But we’re very strong. We’re very close. We’re a very tight group. And it’s gonna take some time but we are going to be OK.”