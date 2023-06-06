This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

Five years after Kate Spade's death, Rachel Brosnahan still thinks of her aunt's impact on her life and acting career.

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" star reflected on a key moment in their relationship 10 years ago in an Instagram post on Monday. The photo appeared to show the two on a beach together when Brosnahan was a toddler.

"I’ve been thinking about Katy a lot lately because 10 years ago, when I was making my Broadway debut, she let me crash in their extra bedroom while I figured out my living situation," Brosnahan said. "She included me in family dinners every night while we were in rehearsals and would keep extra food for me in the fridge for when I came home from tech and previews."

Brosnahan added how her aunt would always ask about the play and came to her opening night wearing "the most fabulous outfit."

"She told me she sobbed through the bows because she was proud," Brosnahan said. "But I’m not alone in that experience. That was the magic of Katy."

"She loved so hard she was often moved to tears, and laughter that moved through her entire body and joy that radiated out her pores," she continued. "She spread stardust over everyone she came into contact with. I was lucky to be in her orbit."

Kate Spade and Rachel Brosnahan at a theater premiere in New York on Feb. 8, 2016. Walter McBride / Getty Images

Brosnahan finished the post by saying it was strange to be back in New York and on stage without her aunt. "But also, she’s still here," she wrote.

Spade died by suicide in 2018 at age 55.

The fashion designer was an outspoken fan of her niece, who rose to fame steadily with roles in films and TV, including Netflix's "House of Cards." When Brosnahan won a Golden Globe for her "Maisel" role in January 2018, Spade told Page Six she was beside herself.

"My daughter and I jumped up and down when she won," Spade said. "She deserves this recognition, as she’s put her heart and soul into the role. We are insanely proud."

The finale of last season of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" premiered last month, and Brosnahan previously told TODAY.com about the "surprising double ending."

"There’s an end and then you get to see a little bit more," she said. "And I think that the more you get to see may surprise you."