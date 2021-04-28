IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Rachel Bilson says Rami Malek reached out after Instagram photo debacle

The actors have spoken in recent weeks and are on good terms.
Rachel Bilson shared that she and Rami Malek have connected since a story about a photo from their high school years made headlines.
By Chrissy Callahan

When Rachel Bilson revealed that Rami Malek had once asked her to remove a photo on social media, the story instantly went viral. At first, she was pretty horrified, but now the "Hart of Dixie" star said that the whole experience helped put her back in touch with her former classmate.

"It actually turned out to be a good thing for (some) reasons. We were able to reconnect and make it better, and everything's great," she said during an episode of the "LadyGang" podcast this week.

Back in March, Bilson opened up to Dax Shepard about the Instagram mishap during an episode of his "Armchair Expert" podcast. The 39-year-old explained that Malek had sent her a message asking that she take down the throwback photo she posted of them in their teens when they both attended Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California. He had said in the DM that he was a private person.

People were naturally intrigued by the story, and it blew up pretty quickly, which filled Bilson with regret.

"I was so mortified though. I was having a panic attack, I had to go to therapy that day and I was like, 'I'm having anxiety. I did not want this to resurface in this way. I feel so bad. Oh, my God, Rami is going to think I'm doing this again and everything,'" she said during her appearance on "LadyGang."

Luckily, Malek took it all in good stride, and Bilson was relieved.

"Rami and I have actually talked. Since that came out, he connected with me and we're all good. He was so sweet and we're totally fine now, and we talked about it and we're good," she said.

Both actors got to catch up during their chat and were both on the same page about the situation.

"He was so gracious and I totally understood where he was coming from and he understood me and I was just so happy we were able to squash it and move on. I get it and I totally understood. And he knew I wasn't doing it with any ill intentions," she said.

Malek isn't the only now-famous former classmate of Bilson's; Kirsten Dunst was also in school with the old pals, and Katharine McPhee was a year behind them.

"Rami and I were the same grade so we were together in the play our senior year. Kirsten Dunst didn't do the play but she was in drama and she of course was amazing, too," she said.

