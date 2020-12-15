Rachael Leigh Cook joins 'She's All That' reboot! Find out who she'll play

Rachael Leigh Cook, the star of the 1999 film "She's All That," has joined the cast of Miramax's gender-swapped remake, titled "He's All That."

Cook will portray the mother of Padgett Sawyer, the remake's protagonist, played by TikTok star Addison Rae. In the 1999 original, Cook played Laney Boggs, the lovable art nerd who was made over by Freddie Prinze Jr.'s character, Zackary Siler.

"He's All That" stars Rae in a role inspired by Zackary and "Cobra Kai" actor Tanner Buchanan as Cameron Kweller, the least popular boy in school. In an attempt to avenge her reputation from an embarrassing fallout with her boyfriend, Padgett accepts the challenge to turn Cameron into the school's Prom King.

"I'm thrilled to be reunited with so many familiar faces! This version has a great new spin that I think people will really enjoy," Cook said.

Cook most recently starred in Netflix's "Love, Guaranteed," which was the platform's No. 1 most-watched film of September. In an interview with Variety about her new film and her experience in "She's All That,"Cook said: "I'm just grateful every day that I didn't come of age in the era of camera phones, and yet, that makes me sound way more scandalous than I actually was."

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachel Leigh Cooke in "She's All That." Miramax / Miramax

Directed by Mark Waters -- who also helmed "Mean Girls" and "Freaky Friday" -- "He's All That" is penned by R. Lee Fleming, who wrote "She's All That." Original producers Jennifer Gibgot and Andrew Panay are also on board, and the film is being produced by Miramax.

The "He's All That" cast also includes Madison Pettis, Peyton Meyer, Isabella Crovetti, Andrew Matarazzo, Vanessa Dubasso, Myra Malloy, Annie Jacob, Brian Torres, Romel De Silva, Dominic Goodman, Ryan Hollis and Tiffany Simon.

Cook is represented by Dan Spilo at Industry Entertainment.