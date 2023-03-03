QVC hosts Carolyn Gracie and Dan Hughes announce they’re leaving the network

Two longtime QVC hosts are departing from the television network.

Carolyn Gracie, who hosted multiple QVC shows, including “Garden Party with Carolyn” and “Carolyn’s Closet,” is leaving the network after 19 years.

Carolyn Gracie is leaving QVC after 19 years, and Dan Hughes is stepping down after 33 years with the network. QVC

Dan Hughes, who hosted QVC programs including “The Great Outdoors with Dan” and “Trending on Q,” is also exiting after a 33-year tenure.

Gracie called her departure “bittersweet” in a message to fans on Instagram.

“I have loved every minute of my time there, especially the opportunity to get to know all of YOU,” she wrote. “You have been the most cherished part of my job as a QVC Host, and have shared your friendship with me through good times and bad…through challenges and triumphs.”

She added that she is looking forward to enjoying “fun with pets, gardening, RVing and so much more,” and finished her note with some lighthearted advice to her followers.

“Remember what I always say- DON’T DILLY DALLY!!” she wrote. “I can’t wait to share my next chapter with you!”

Hughes also shared a “heartfelt” message with his fans on Facebook.

“They say all good things must come to an end. Whenever a door closes another one opens,” he wrote.

“It has come time for me and QVC to part ways,” he also wrote. “I say so with nothing less than gratitude to those who have supported me and worked with me over the years.”

Hughes, who is an avid novelist, according to his bio on QVC’s website, added that it “is time for me to focus fully on my writing. Spend more time with family and friends, and maybe tinker on a few projects which have sat on the back burner for way too long.”

TODAY.com reached out to QVC for comment about the hosts’ departures, and did not immediately hear back.

Their exits come a few days after QVC’s parent company, Qurate Retail Group, announced it was eliminating several roles within its Retail Group team, a move they say has affected about 400 employees.

“These decisions are not easy but are necessary in realigning how we manage the business and heighten focus on critical priorities,” the company said in a Feb. 28 release.

Several colleagues of Gracie and Hughes shared messages of support to the departing hosts.

“Carolyn, you are beyond a class act!” QVC host Terri Conn commented on Gracie’s Instagram post about her exit. “You embody kindness, teamwork, caring and love. It is evident, by reading all of these lovely posts, that you have made a positive impact on so many lives and I hope that you hold tight to that!”

Host David Venable also passed along his best wishes to Hughes.

“Sending you all the best as you embark on this next exciting chapter of your life,” he wrote on Hughes’ recent Facebook post. “I will also remember your kindness, humor and wonderful support! Please know what a positive impact you have on me and I will always appreciate your friendship.”