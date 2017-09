share tweet pin email

The first season of "This Is Us" took us on an emotional roller-coaster, weaving together stories spanning several decades in the lives of Jack and Rebecca Pearson and their kids, Kate, Randall and Kevin.

The show quickly amassed a huge following for its talented ensemble cast and relatable, tear-jerking family moments.

NBC

You may be among the series’ most devoted fans — but how well do you really know “This Is Us”? Take the quiz below and test your knowledge before Season 2 premieres!