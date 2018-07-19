'Clueless' is 23? As if! Take this quiz on the '90s teen comedy

share tweet pin email

When we realized the 23rd anniversary of "Clueless" was July 19, we were, like, totally buggin'.

Everett Collection

It seems like just yesterday that the beloved movie hit theaters, introducing '90s teens to the sartorial potential of yellow plaid and an unforgettable lexicon of slang expressions (as if!).

Think you still know your Baldwins from your Barneys? Hello?! The only way to find out is to take our trivia quiz.

And for more nostalgia, watch a young Alicia Silverstone open up about playing heroine Cher Horowitz in this TODAY clip from 1995.

"I was really nervous because I had never done a comedy before, and I thought, 'I'm not funny; I can't do that,'" Silverstone said at the time. "But when I finally got into it and realized that Cher was not just superficial and shallow, she's a really lovable, compassionate, happy girl, it made it all seem perfect."