Quinn Coleman, music exec and son of former BET CEO Debra Lee, dies at 31

Quinn Coleman, DJ and son of former BET chief Debra Lee and Randy Coleman, died suddenly on Sunday, August 16, at the age of 31, according to a statement from his family. The cause of death was not given.

According to a statement from a rep for Lee: "Quinn was a loving son, brother, cousin and friend, a passionate DJ and A&R (artists and repertoire) executive with a bright future ahead of him. Debra and her family are devastated by Quinn's passing and ask for privacy and respect as they grieve together."

Debra Lee poses with her children, Quinn Coleman and Ava Coleman, at the pre-BET Awards dinner on June 20, 2018, in Los Angeles, California. TODAY Illustration / Getty Images

Coleman worked as a DJ under the name Spicoli (presumably from the character in "Fast Times at Ridgemont High") and, since May 2018, as an A&R executive at Capitol Records where he signed the group Brasstracks, among other acts.

Prior to his senior director position at Capitol, he spent four years at Warner Records as an A&R manager and a marketing coordinator. Coleman started his career in music at Sirius XM, where he interned before rising to music programming coordinator working across such channels as BPM, Tiesto's Club Life, The Heat and BackSpin.

"Quinn's positivity and passion was infectious, he made everyone around him feel good and always felt more than a friend than A&R," the group Brasstracks wrote on social media, adding that they're dedicating their debut album, out August 21, to Coleman. "He truly believed in us and worked so hard on this project with us. We were the first act he signed to Capitol and we were so proud to work with him. Quinn was family."

RIP Quinn Coleman. We’ll miss you. We dedicate this album to you. You worked so so hard on it. pic.twitter.com/Y9uxwk3A2M — brasstracks (@brasstracks) August 17, 2020

Capitol Records president Jeff Vaughn said: "We are all devastated to learn of the untimely passing of our colleague and friend, Quinn Coleman. He will be greatly missed. We offer our deepest condolences to Quinn's family and loved ones at this extremely difficult time."

Tributes from across the industry poured in as news broke on Monday morning. See some of those posts below: