Surprise! Jonathan Van Ness reveals he married his 'best friend' this year

Jonathan Van Ness is ending 2020 with a big reveal — he got married earlier this year!

The "Queer Eye" beauty guru, 33, surprised his fans by announcing his nuptial news in a post on Instagram Thursday. Van Ness shared a carousel of photos to wrap up 2020 and wrote that he "got married to my best friend & have a loving partner to continue building my life with."

The reality star didn’t reveal his partner’s name, though he did share a picture of himself and a man that appeared to be London-born Mark Peacock in coordinated cream-colored jackets at what might have been a wedding ceremony.

Van Ness' "Queer Eye" co-stars congratulated the star, though clearly they've been in on the news of the pair's secret marriage.

"Yay!! That was a hard secret to keep!!" Bobby Berk commented. "Love you Mark and Johnny!"

"Yay! We can finally celebrate it publicly!!” Karamo Brown replied. “So happy for you!!!!!! One of the most Beautiful couples in the world. Love you & Happy New year @jvn.”

Tan France, another cast member, also commented on the post, wishing Van Ness a happy new year.

“I love you," France wrote in part. “Here's hoping next year is so much better, and that we can finally celebrate your marriage."

And while Van Ness didn't share details about when the marriage took place, model and longtime pal Tess Holliday implied that it was some time ago. "Omggg yay! This is the longest I've kept a secret," she commented. "It almost killed me hahahaha I love you and I'm so happy for you!! You deserve it all!"

Van Ness' post celebrated other joyful events in his life this year, including the adoption of his rescue dog, Pablo.

"wait you got a dog?!?!?!" another "Queer Eye" cast member Antoni Porowski joked in the comments.

Though Van Ness has long shared his home with cats — including current kitties Harry Larry, Matilda, Liza and Genevieve — the Netflix star told TODAY earlier this month that he's had to learn how to be a good "dog parent," to Pablo, who can be extremely possessive of him as well as treats and toys.

Van Ness also revealed that his hopes of sharing the spotlight with Pablo were quickly dashed.

"Harry Larry, my oldest cat, was meant for stage and screen. I literally think he could star in something," Van Ness said. "He loves it. He's obsessed. Pablo... not so much."

Van Ness didn't immediately respond to TODAY's request for comment on Thursday.