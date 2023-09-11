Queen Latifah stuns fans with her rendition of the national anthem during 'Sunday Night Football'

Is there anything Queen Latifah can't do?

The actor, rapper and singer put any doubts to rest when she performed the national anthem at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey ahead of the New York Giants-Dallas Cowboys game on Sunday.

In a white suit, Queen Latifah dazzled in her rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner," complete with a backing choir of members from the New York City Fire Department and New York Police Department, one day ahead of the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

About halfway through the song, red fireworks shot out from the stadium as a massive American flag covered the field.

The star's performance stunned the stadium, as well as the internet. Many social media users seemed to forget the multi-hyphenate got her start in singing and rapping.

"I had no clue Queen Latifah sings," one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Queen Latifah sings? Who knew...." another pondered.

Other X users chastised those who weren't familiar with the Queen's career trajectory.

"Not knowing Queen Latifah sings is…hmm," one person wrote.

"Y’all really didn’t know Queen Latifah raps & sings? What rock have y’all been under?" another user said, adding a GIF of a woman scratching her forehead and looking puzzled. "Be Forreal."

Some social media users also looked ahead to Queen Latifah as a potential Super Bowl halftime show contender.

"Can we just vote Queen Latifah for the halftime show right now please and thank you NFL powers that be?" one user asked.

"This is SB worthy," another wrote.

While the 2024 Super Bowl halftime performer hasn't been announced, they'll have big shoes to fill after Rihanna's return to music during the halftime show earlier this year.