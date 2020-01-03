4 generations of royals celebrate new decade in just-released portrait

The royal family is celebrating a new decade with a new portrait of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince William's son Prince George.

It's the second time in the past three weeks that all four generations of the royal family have been pictured together.

The new portrait of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George was released Friday. Ranald Mackechnie / PA via AP Images

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George shared a fun moment ahead of the holidays when they made Christmas pudding at Buckingham Palace as part of the launch of The Royal British Legion's "Together at Christmas" initiative.

Queen Elizabeth joined Prince George, Prince Charles and Prince William in preparing special Christmas puddings in the Music Room at Buckingham Palace in late December. Chris Jackson / Reuters

The photo released Friday marks just the second time that the queen and their royal highnesses have appeared together for an official portrait and the first time since 2016, when a portrait was released in honor of the queen's 90th birthday.

The latest royal family picture, which was shot by photographer Ranald Mackechnie on Dec. 18 in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace, was released to mark the start of the new decade, according to a news release.

The holidays were all about family for the British royals. Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, teamed up with celebrity chef Mary Berry for a BBC Christmas special in which they opened up about their relationship, and released a cute Christmas card showing them with their three children.

The royal family then took part in their traditional public walk to church services on Christmas Day, with Prince George and Princess Charlotte joining in for the first time.