The queen of Zoom? See Queen Elizabeth II take part in her 1st public video call

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has seen it all during her 68-year reign, and as of this week, that includes the same sort of group video chat that we’ve all seen so much of in the era of social distancing.

While the queen may be a newbie to the world of Zoom, WebEx and other similar video conferencing applications, she’s already proven herself to be a pro when it comes to making the most of a virtual gathering — as evidenced by her first public video call.

To mark #CarersWeek2020, The Queen and The Princess Royal spoke to a group of carers who are supported by The @CarersTrust to find out more about the challenges they face. pic.twitter.com/ieMyPWlNeV — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 11, 2020

On Thursday, the royal family’s official social media accounts shared a clip from the call with a group of caregivers in honor of Carers Week, the annual campaign to shine a spotlight on the sacrifices and needs of unpaid caregivers throughout the U.K. The queen was joined by her daughter, Princess Anne, for the call.

“The Queen and The Princess Royal spoke to a group of carers who are supported by The @Carers.Trust to find out more about the challenges they face,” read the message posted alongside a clip from the call on Instagram. “The Princess Royal has been President of The Carers Trust since it was launched in 2011. The Trust provides support to carers across the UK through their network of partners, as well as giving carers a voice and highlighting their work to the general public.”

While Anne presides over the Trust, it’s clear that the 94-year-old monarch was the highlight of the chat, as she listened to the carers describe their personal situations and offered her support just as warmly as she would have in person.

“Interesting listening to all your tales and stories,” the queen noted. “I’m very impressed by what you have achieved already. I’m very glad to have been able to join you today.”

And she’s very good at this whole video chat thing — just as some younger royals have already shown themselves to be.

As anyone who’s ever had to navigate the professional world of virtual meetings knows, a seemingly simple event can be anything but. After all, you need a tidy space, a flattering camera angle, a natural cadence and, at very least, a winning waist-up wardrobe.

The 94-year-old monarch has truly mastered the art of the virtual meetup. @royalfamily/ Twitter

Queen Elizabeth aced every aspect of that, from an elegant sitting room background with rich colors, bright sunlight and vases filled with flowers, all the way to her floral dress, pearl accessories and calm countenance.

Of course, that comes as no surprise from the always camera-ready queen.

In fact, while this is her first public video call, it isn’t the first time she’s stepped in front of a lens recently.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, pose in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle ahead of his 99th birthday. Steve Parsons/PA Wire/Pool via REUTERS

On Tuesday, just one day ahead of the Duke of Edinburgh’s 99th birthday, Buckingham Palace released a new photo of the queen and her husband, Prince Philip, in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle.