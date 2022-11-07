Why did Queen Elizabeth II call 1992 her 'annus horribilis'?

The fifth season of "The Crown," featuring a new cast, will focus on the the royal family's challenges in the 1990s — including 1992, a year the late Queen Elizabeth II deemed her "annus horribilis," or "horrible year."

She uttered the phrase in a speech on Nov. 24, 1992, in honor of the 40th anniversary of her accession, or formal confirmation as monarch.

“1992 is not a year on which I shall look back with undiluted pleasure. In the words of one of my more sympathetic correspondents, it has turned out to be an ‘Annus Horribilis,’” she said during the speech.

“1992 is not a year on which I shall look back with undiluted pleasure. In the words of one of my more sympathetic correspondents, it has turned out to be an ‘Annus Horribilis,’” she continued.

So, what made 1992 so ... "horribilis"? We're breaking it all down for you.

Queen Elizabeth II during her speech at Guildhall. Anwar Hussein / Getty Images

Princess Diana was the subject of a tell-all book

Andrew Morton’s bestselling biography, “Diana: Her True Story,” was released in February 1992. The book contained revelations about Princess Diana's marriage to Prince Charles and her struggles with mental health and eating disorders.

When the book was published, both Diana and Morton refuted claims that she was involved with the book. But after her death in 1997, Morton revealed Diana had been his primary source, per the New York Times.

Three of her four children separated from their spouses

In 1992, three of the queen's four children separated from their spouses.

Prince Andrew and his wife Sarah Ferguson announced their separation in March 1992. The couple, who share two daughters, finalized their divorce in 1996.

After announcing their separation in 1989, Princess Anne and Mark Phillips finalized their divorce in 1992. Anne remarried the same year, marrying the queen's former equerry Timothy Laurence in December.

Then, on Dec. 9, 1992, news broke that Prince Charles, now King Charles III, and Princess Diana were separating.

“It is announced from Buckingham Palace that, with regret, the Prince and Princess of Wales have decided to separate. The Royal Highnesses have no plans to divorce, and their constitutional positions are unaffected,” British Prime Minister John Major said in a statement at the time.

The queen recommended Charles and Diana divorce in 1995; the divorce was finalized in 1996.

Windsor Castle caught fire in 1992

On top of her children's marital woes, Queen Elizabeth II also experienced a fire at her home, Windsor Castle, in November 1992.

Per History.com, the fire broke out in her private chapel and spread to 100+ rooms. It took 15 hours and 220+ firefighters to extinguish the flames.

Prince Andrew worked with staff and soldiers to save artwork from the castle during the fire, which ruined a few pieces from the queen's collection. It took five years to fully renovate the castle.