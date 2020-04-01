Quarantined Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard joke they're 'at each other's throats'

The quarantine that millions of Americans are enduring is putting relationships to the test. Just ask Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard.

The couple, who are parents to daughters Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 5, spoke on Instagram Live with Katie Couric earlier this week and made no bones about the challenge of staying home together. Don't worry, though. The shots fired were mostly friendly.

“Are you all getting along ... pretty well?” Couric asked.

“We’re getting along good with the kids, and we’re getting along good with the adults we’re friends with, but this has been stressful for mama and dada,” Shepard, 45, replied.

“We’ve been at each other’s throats real bad, real bad over the last couple, oh yeah,” Bell, 39, added.

“It just ended like eight minutes ago. Perfect timing,” Shepard interjected.

“This is as physically close as we’ve been in a couple days ‘cause we’ve just found each other revolting,” Bell quipped.

“America’s sweetheart has some character defects,” Shepard said, poking fun at how beloved his wife is.

When Shepard stepped away from the interview, Couric recommended the two of them take some time apart by claiming different areas of their home, but the “Frozen” star shot down that suggestion.

“He’s too big, Katie,” Bell said. “He’s too loud and too big. He’s everywhere.”

While being cooped up hasn't always been pleasant for the couple, there's definitely a lot of love there.

Last month, Bell shared a sweet video of her and Shepard’s daughters dancing for their dad while he quarantined alone after a flight. Their apt song choice was "Waving Through a Window" from the "Dear Evan Hansen" soundtrack.

“Today we were missing him so much, we did the only logical thing we knew how to do,” she wrote in the video's caption.

Bell, who hosted a Nickelodeon special about the coronavirus for children Monday night, also talked to Couric about how her kids are coping. The actress tries to have "very open" conversations with them, she said, joking that Delta even claimed to have found a vaccine.

“I’ve kind of just said, ‘If you have any other questions, you know you can always ask me and if you feel sad about not seeing your friends, you can tell me and we’ll Zoom with them,'” Bell said.