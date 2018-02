share tweet pin email

Actress Priyanka Chopra is one of the biggest stars in the world, but she only recently made the move to Hollywood after years of success in India. “I didn’t want one country or two. I just wanted the world,” she says. In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Willie Geist joins the “Quantico” star in her Manhattan apartment to talk about how her mother helped kick-start her career, what attracts her to certain roles, and any details she can share about the upcoming royal wedding.