The year of reboots and reunions continues!

For the first time in almost a decade, the American girl group who took radio by storm in the early 2000s reunited during the season finale of “The X Factor: Celebrity” on Saturday.

Nicole Scherzinger, a current judge on the show, was joined by her former bandmates from The Pussycat Dolls: Ashley Roberts, 38, Jessica Sutta, 37, Carmit Bachar, 45, and Kimberly Wyatt, 37. The group performed a medley of their hits, including “Buttons,” “When I Grow Up,” and their new single, “React!”

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

In the midst of the performance, Scherzinger, 41, took a moment to personally address the crowd and all of the longtime fans of the group. “We just want to say that we love you and we’re back, baby!” she announced before transitioning back into their 2005 hit, “Don’t Cha.”

The epic performance concluded with their first single since disbanding in 2009, "React!" The group finished on a high, ending their reunion with a jaw-dropping "Flashdance" inspired dance break, falling water and all.

Scherzinger teased the reunion on Instagram before their comeback performance, sharing a photo of the group’s sparkly logo on Wednesday.

The singer and judge simply captioned the photo: “#PCDReunion 💖”

Sutta, Bachar, Wyatt, and Roberts all shared the same image almost simultaneously, making the long-awaited announcement official.

In addition to their reunion performance, the group has announced their spring 2020 tour in the UK called “Unfinished Business.” The nine-date reunion tour starts in Dublin and ends in London at The O2.

Back in October, Scherzinger teased their potential reunion during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"Well, I hear about this every day," she joked regarding the possibility of a reunion with The Pussycat Dolls. "You know, it's crazy, because... I am doing three shows right now, all at the same time. So I'm really focused on that."

"I wouldn't rule it out because I love my girls and I loved my time with them," she added. "I wouldn't rule it out but I can't confirm anything right now. There's a little nugget, guys! Do whatever you want with it."

“We’re stronger than ever,” Scherzinger told the Associated Press of their reunion. “It’s a great time in history for empowerment.”