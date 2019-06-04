"Punky Brewster" is returning to television with original star Soleil Moon Frye!

On Tuesday, Deadline reported that a sequel to NBC's classic 1984 sitcom was in the works with Frye back on board to play Punky again.

The 42-year-old actress took to Twitter to share the news herself. "She is back! I am back! #punkypower forever! Yipppeeee," she gushed.

Soleil Moon Frye was seven years old when she was cast as Punky on NBC's "Punky Brewster." NBC

The original comedy aired for four seasons, two on NBC and two in syndication, and told the story of pig-tailed Punky, a bright little girl being raised by her grumpy but kind-hearted foster dad, Henry (George Gaynes).

Frye poses for photographers at the 18th annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball on in Brentwood, California, on Saturday. JB Lacroix / Getty Images

The new series will depict the grown-up Punky as a single mom with three kids "trying to get her life back on track when she meets a young girl who reminds her a lot of her younger self."

Frye will serve as an executive producer on the show, along with original series creator David Duclon. Steve and Jim Armogida, who worked on Nickelodeon’s "School of Rock" adaptation, will serve as writers and producers.

During its original run, "Punky Brewster" earned three Primetime Emmy nominations, including two for Outstanding Children’s Program, and launched young Frye into superstardom as the Punky character became a pop culture phenomenon. Frye went on to voice Punky in the short-lived animated spinoff "It’s Punky Brewster," which earned a Daytime Emmy nomination.

The cast of "Punky Brewster" in season 2 (clockwise from left: Cherie Johnson, Susie Garrett, George Gaynes, Casey Ellison, Soleil Moon Frye and Ami Foster. NBC

Over the years, Punky has remained beloved in the hearts of viewers and no one knows that better than Frye herself.

In 2009, the actress dressed up as Punky in a hilarious video to thank fans for helping her reach 1 million followers on Twitter. She wore her hair in pigtails (of course!) and also donned mismatched sneakers and one of Punky's signature sporty vests.

"I was trying to think of the perfect gift to give you," she said, laughing.

And now she's giving us a perfect gift again!