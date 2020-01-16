"Punky Brewster" is coming back!

NBCUniversal announced in a statement Thursday that it is going ahead with a reboot of the popular '80s sitcom for its upcoming streaming service, Peacock, that will feature original star Soleil Moon Frye as the title character.

In the comedy, Frye’s Punky is a single mom who crosses paths with a young girl, played by Quinn Copeland.

The cast of "Punky Brewster" in season 2 (clockwise from left: Cherie Johnson, Susie Garrett, George Gaynes, Casey Ellison, Soleil Moon Frye and Ami Foster). NBC

“In this continuation of the iconic 80s sitcom about a bright young girl raised by a foster dad, Punky (Frye) is now a single mother of three trying to get her life back on track when she meets Izzy (Copeland), a young girl in the foster system who reminds Punky a lot of her younger self,” the statement said.

“I am beyond thrilled and honored to be bringing Punky back! I’m grateful to our NBCUniversal Content Studios and Peacock family and to our incredible team of creators, writers, producers, cast and crew that have put their hearts into this journey every step of the way,” said Frye.

“It is with great love for the amazing people who were such a pivotal part of creating the Punky magic that I will do my very best to honor their memory as we once again share Punky with the people that love her and a new generation discovering her for the first time. To our incredible fans who have stood by us, thank you for believing in me and I will do my best to make you proud. I love you. Punky Power forever!”

Cherie Johnson, who played Punky’s best friend (also named Cherie) in the original “Punky Brewster,” will reprise her role in the show, as well.

Fans will remember Cherie Johnson as Punky's best friend. Courtesy Everett Collection

Freddie Prinze Jr. will also appear in the pilot episode, playing Punky’s ex-husband.

Peacock has also announced the show has been picked up a full season that will last 10 episodes.

The original "Punky Brewster" aired for four seasons from 1984-1988 and earned a trio of Emmy nomionations. Frye would later go on to voice the character in an animated spinoff.

“Punky Brewster” is one of many highly anticipated Peacock reboots. The service will also offer an updated "Battlestar Galactica," as well as a new “Saved by the Bell,” which will feature original stars Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley. Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tiffani Thiessen are also expected to participate to some degree.

NBCUniversal is the parent company of NBC News.