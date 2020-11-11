See 'Pulp Fiction' stars John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson reunite for holiday ad

Vincent and Jules are back at it again! “Pulp Fiction” stars John Travolta, 66, and Samuel L. Jackson, 71, just reunited in a fun holiday commercial for Capital One.

Travolta plays Santa Claus as he does some online Christmas shopping, while Jackson, who's a longtime Capital One spokesperson, calls Santa by video chat to help him save money with virtual coupons.

“So that get me off your naughty list?” Jackson asks after sharing his tips.

“Are you off the naughty words?” Santa replies.

“Yes,” Jackson says, shaking his head no, to which Santa answers, “Ho, ho, ho! I don’t think so.”

The actors may not be reprising their roles as partners in crime Vincent Vega and Jules Winnfield in Quentin Tarantino’s cult classic, but the commercial is full of “Pulp Fiction” references.

Travolta and Jackson co-starred in the 1994 cult classic. Courtesy Everett Collection

As one eagle-eyed YouTube user pointed out in the comments, there’s a bolo tie in Santa’s online shopping basket, a nod to Travolta’s character who famously wore one in the movie. Santa’s hair is also slicked in a style similar to Vincent’s.

What’s more, Santa appears to be sipping a milkshake through a straw, a likely reference to the “$5 milkshake” moment from the 1994 movie.

Jackson’s T-shirt, which reads “Happy Holidays ‘With Cheese,’” may also pay tribute to the film’s famous “Royale with Cheese” scene.

This isn’t the first time Jackson and Travolta have shared a screen since starring together in “Pulp Fiction.” They both appeared in “Basic,” a 2003 thriller about a DEA agent investigating the mysterious deaths of four U.S. soldiers in Panama.