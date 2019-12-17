Double date! 'Property Brothers' take Zooey Deschanel and Linda Phan to premiere

No one does double dates quite like the “Property Brothers.”

Jonathan Scott and girlfriend Zooey Deschanel attended the Hollywood premiere of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” on Monday along with his twin brother, Drew Scott, and wife Linda Phan. This is the first joint red carpet appearance for the HGTV stars and their significant others.

Drew Scott, Linda Phan, Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel at the premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" on Dec. 16 in Hollywood, California. Getty Images

Jonathan certainly appeared to be the most excited among the quartet, sporting a Darth Vader-themed Christmas sweater under a blue blazer.

The “Rise of Skywalker” premiere is the latest outing for Jonathan, 41, and Deschanel, 39, who have been making the rounds together since they were first linked in August after shooting a Carpool Karaoke segment together.

They were spotted in the audience at a taping of “Dancing with the Stars” at the end of September. Before Halloween, they went with Drew and Phan to a Halloween-themed event, featuring haunted mazes, at Universal Studios in California.

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott made their red carpet debut at the Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards in November. Splash

Jonathan brought Deschanel as his date to the wedding of his and Drew's older brother, JD, and they made their relationship red carpet official last month when they attended the Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards in Brooklyn, New York. Jonathan hosted the event that evening, and Deschanel presented an award.

About a week after that, the couple kicked back when they went to Las Vegas.

"Simply a perfect date night," Jonathan shared on Instagram.

He has also gone on record saying his chemistry with Deschanel was instantaneous.

"We worked together on Carpool Karaoke. That was the very first time we’d ever met," he told DailyMailTV earlier this month. "Not gonna lie, it was simultaneous sparks. It was unlike anything I’ve ever experienced. and it was pretty special."