'Property Brothers' star Jonathan Scott splits from girlfriend Jacinta Kuznetsov

share tweet pin email

Looks like Jonathan Scott of "Property Brothers" and girlfriend Jacinta Kuznetsov have called it quits.

The HGTV star and contractor, 39, revealed the news Friday on Instagram with an emotional post, writing that he and Kuznetsov, 29, hope to remain friends. A rep for Scott also confirmed the split to TODAY.

“When I met Jacinta in the fall of 2015, I met somebody kind and courageous and a champion for human/animal rights," he wrote on Instagram, paired with a photo of the two befriending young elephants.

John Salangsang / John Salangsang/Invision/AP Jacinta Kuznetsov and Jonathan Scott arrive at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards.

He continued: "We grew to respect each other fiercely and know that will remain unchanged for the rest of our lives. Sometimes life takes you on unexpected paths and those paths aren’t always in the same direction. There’s no drama or negativity; no jealousy or hate. Not even sadness or sorrow. Our memories are filled with joy and we will continue to advocate for each other as friends wherever we go.”

Kuznetsov, a development producer at Scott Brothers Entertainment, Scott's production company with brother Drew, tweeted a link Scott’s heartfelt message.

She also opened up about the breakup in her own Instagram post, sharing a photo of Scott dressed in the most convincing Grinch costume.

“An abundance of love for J has been a beautiful and rewarding time of my life," Kuznetsov wrote in a caption. "However, life is funny and sometimes chapters change and this one has. We have deep love and respect for one another but have gone separate ways. I lovingly reflect on everything we accomplished together and am so proud of who he is and the love we gave each other.”

Here's to mutual respect and positivity!