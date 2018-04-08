share tweet pin email

With his upcoming wedding to long-term girlfriend Linda Phan just one month away, "Property Brothers" star Drew Scott issued a call out to his Instagram followers to create an official wedding hashtag. Many of responses are, um, Phan-tastic!

Here are some especially great submissions culled from Scott's more than 1 million followers:

#DrewsNumberOnePhan

#LindaSaysIDrew

#DrewIsaLindaPhan

#LindaAndDrewSayIdo

In the caption of the post, Drew promised that he and his fiance would do live chat on Monday, during which they'd hash out (pun intended) some of the hashtag choices.

Bryan Steffy / Getty Images for PGD Global Drew Scott and Linda Phan dated six years before getting engaged in December 2016.

The real estate expert, known for his popular HGTV show, has been very open about his impending nuptials to Phan, creative director at Scott Brothers Entertainment, the production company he runs with his identical twin brother and contractor, Jonathan.

The couple met at a 2010 Toronto Fashion Week event and dated for six years before Drew’s romantic proposal at a Toronto restaurant in December 2016, during which he played a version of Train’s “Marry Me” that he had recorded.

Restaurant staff presented Phan with a cake decorated from one of her favorite Dr. Seuss’s books, “Oh the Places You’ll Go," with the wording changed to read, “Oh the Places We’ll Go” and an engagement ring held by a figurine at the top of the cake.

Since then, the pair has opened the doors to a 1921 Los Angles home they renovated in an HGTV special.

And while Drew’s twin brother and co-host Jonathan was just recently in the spotlight over his breakup with long-term girlfriend Jacinta Kuznetsov, we’re sure he’ll be celebrating in style with his brother on his big day.

What are your best wedding hashtag suggestions for the happy couple? Share your idea in the comments!