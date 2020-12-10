'Property Brothers' star Drew Scott just dropped a Christmas single

"Property Brothers" star Drew Scott is getting into the holiday spirit by releasing his first-ever Christmas single.

Scott, 42, shared a festive video for "Nothing Feels Better Than Christmas" on Thursday as a surprise holiday gift for his fans.

The video features Scott walking around outside in a cozy winter coat singing, along with clips and photos of previous holidays spent with family. It includes Scott's wife, Linda Phan, twin brother Jonathan and his girlfriend, Zooey Deschanel, and their older brother, J.D., and his wife, Annalee Belle.

While real estate is the passion he's most famous for, Scott has been working on music during the pandemic. He wrote on Instagram that he "had so much fun working on this with my friends."

"Thanks to all the fam & friends who shared precious holiday moments with us for this video. I hope it brings you all a little cheer this season! " he added.

It already is! The holiday tune is getting rave reviews from Scott's fans.

"Oh god, it's so perfect!" one person commented.

"Beautiful video and beautiful song beautiful family," another fan added.

"Nothing Feels Better Than Christmas" is now available to stream on Spotify, YouTube and other music services.