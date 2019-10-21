Sign up for our newsletter

It looks like Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are getting into the Halloween spirit together!

The pair posted pictures on what appeared to be a double date with Scott’s “Property Brother” Drew and his wife, Linda Phan, on Sunday night.

“Still processing how scared I was of these people dressed in spooky masks,” Deschanel captioned the photo on Instagram, surrounded by people in terrifying masks.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Deschanel and Jonathan Scott, 41, have been linked since Scott posted photos of them filming “Carpool Karaoke” together in August. The two were also photographed on the set of “Dancing with the Stars” during the “Movie Night” episode on Sept. 30.

Met some new humans today. We had fun. I think I’ll keep them ❤️ #carpoolkaraoke @CarpoolKaraoke pic.twitter.com/dzfAOaFDBY — Jonathan Silver Scott (@MrSilverScott) August 5, 2019

Halloween Horror Nights is an annual tradition of haunted mazes and attractions at the Universal Studios parks. It wraps up Nov. 2.

“So much fun last night,” Scott tweeted late Sunday. “That high pitched scream totally wasn’t me!”

His brother Drew also tweeted they were “living (their) spookiest life.”

Deschanel and her husband of four years, Jacob Pechenik, split earlier this year.

In a statement to TODAY, the couple said they were “better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners.”

Deschanel, 39, and Pechenik, 47, have two children together: Elsie, 4 and Charlie, 2.

Scott was also previously married but split with his wife several years ago.