Production on Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' paused indefinitely after fatal on-set shooting

Production on "Rust" won't continue, at least for now, after a shooting accident last week involving a prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin killed the movie's director of photography and injured the director.

A note from the film's production team obtained by NBC News on Sunday night said they are fully cooperating with the open investigation from the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department and conducting its own review of internal safety protocols.

"As we go through this crisis, we have made the decision to wrap the set at least until the investigations are complete. As such, we are working through when you can pick up your personal items. You should expect an update on the wrap-out schedule tomorrow," the letter said.

The note also provided support resources for cast and crew who are mourning the death of director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42, who was struck after the prop firearm was fired. Director Joel Souza, 48, was also hit and is recovering.

The note also said the production company would not be commenting more on the incident or whether proper safety protocols were followed on set.

"As with any ongoing investigation, we are limited in our ability to say anything further publicly or privately, and ask for your patience in that regards. As the investigation continues, we cannot respond to the comments that have been making their way into the media, on social media and elsewhere," the note said.

While the film will wrap for now, the letter left open the possibility that production on "Rust" could resume at some point in the future.

"Although our hearts are broken, and it is hard to see beyond the horizon, this is, at the moment, a pause rather than an end," the production team concluded. "The spirit that brought us all to this special place remains."