Priyanka Chopra Jonas reveals what she learned about husband Nick in quarantine

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is happy to have arrived at one simple truth after being at home for months in quarantine with husband Nick Jonas during the pandemic.

"That I still like him after spending so much time with him," she said on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Friday.

The actor took a break from shooting "The Matrix 4" to share an update about how her time in quarantine went with her rock star husband during rare downtime for the both of them.

"He's great, and we would've never had as much time with each other as we got during this quarantine," she said. "It only took a global pandemic for us to align our schedules together, but that was definitely a silver lining is to be able to be home."

Chopra Jonas, 38, told Vogue India last year that "buying a home and having a baby" are on her "to-do list,” and one of those was checked off with Jonas, 28, during quarantine.

"We moved into our new house, so we had time to kind of do it up together and incubate which was great," she said on TODAY.

The couple, who got married in 2018, did make a new addition to the family as well — an adorable rescue dog named Panda. They shared photos in August of them cuddling with their new husky-Australian shepherd.

"Our new family portrait!" Chopra Jonas wrote on Instagram. "Welcome to the family, Panda! We adopted this little rescue (soon he won’t be so little) just a few weeks ago. We can’t be sure but he seems to be a Husky Australian Shepard mix.... and those eyes... and the ears!!!"

Chopra Jonas also did not spend her downtime in quarantine just puttering around their new home.

"I have to say I was very productive through this quarantine," she said. "I got working out, I spent a lot of time on my health and wellness and eating right. Being a creative person, I guess, I continued to work."

She completed her memoir, "Unfinished," which quickly became a bestseller.

"I've left a lot of things unfinished in my life, and at the same time, I feel like there's a lot more that I want to do," she said.