Priyanka Chopra surprises husband Nick Jonas with a puppy

Priyanka Chopra is definitely up for wife of the year after surprising her husband Nick Jonas with a German Shepard puppy!

Jonas posted a video of Chopra surprising him with the little pup Tuesday.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

In the video, Chopra wakes Jonas up and places the adorable pup on the bed. She even gave the dog a bow as part of the surprise!

“What? What? Who is this?” the sleepy star said as Gino licked his face.

“Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning. Please meet our new pup Gino,” Jonas tweeted. “I haven’t stopped smiling since I woke up this morning and finally realized what was going on.”

Of course, Gino already has his own Instagram account with 134,000 followers as of Tuesday night, despite only having three posts, two of which feature Jonas holding him!

Gino is the second dog to join the Chopra Jonas family; the pair has another dog named Diana that they’re regularly seen walking and who also has an Instagram account with more than 114,000 followers.

Chopra (or Chopra Jonas, as her Instagram bio now reads) and Jones tied the knot last year with several days of celebration.