Priyanka Chopra said she ‘cried’ to husband Nick Jonas after being body-shamed

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is opening up about a recent body-shaming experience that sent her "crying" to her husband Nick Joans.

Chopra Jonas appeared at the 2023 South by Southwest (SXSW) in Austin, Texas and spoke to Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. At the end of their conversation, Chopra Jonas took questions from the crowd and was asked by an attendee how she handles negativity directed at her.

“I’ve been told many things which are very difficult to hear — and in my job the pressure is so intense you can’t really show the chinks in your armor,” she said. “I can’t arrive here feeling crappy because somebody told me yesterday that I wasn’t sample-sized."

The 40-year-old actor described being "hurt" by the comment, but she ultimately discussed it with her family and team as well as "cried" to her husband, Nick Jonas, to help cope.

"I felt really bad about the fact that I’m not sample-size," she added. "And that’s a problem, apparently, and most of us are not, and sample size is size 2.”

Chopra Jonas acknowledged there have been moments in her career where comments she's made have been "misconstrued," which led to people saying the "meanest and nastiest things" about her, her daughter, and her family.

"I think sometimes people forget you are even human," she told Salke.

The "Quantico" star offered some advice on how to deal with negativity and the pressures that come along with being in the public eye.

"I think what you have to do is surround yourself with people who love you and ... care about you and not about what you can bring to the table, and not about what you can do for me,” she offered.

She added, "People who want to see you smile and be enriched. It doesn’t have to be a room full of people — I can count them on my hands."

Chopra Jonas, who shares 1-year-old daughter Malti with her husband, has previously opened up about the racism she has faced in Hollywood, as well as the scrutiny her family faces.

During her British Vogue cover story in February, she shared her thoughts about online trolls who have made comments about her decision to use a surrogate to welcome her first child.

“I’ve developed a tough hide when people talk about me,” she told the magazine. “But it’s so painful when they talk about my daughter. I’m like, ‘Keep her out of it.’ I know what it felt like to hold her little hands when they were trying to find her veins. So no, she’s not going to be gossip.”

The actor added that she's also focused on being "really protective of this chapter" in her life with her daughter.

"Because it’s not about my life only," she said. "It’s hers too.”

While speaking to Salke at SXSW, Chopra Jonas discussed pay equity, revealing that on her new Amazon Prime Video series “Citadel,” she received equal pay with her male co-star.

“I’ve been working in the entertainment industry for now 22 years and I have done about almost 70-plus features,” she said. “I’ve done two TV shows, but when I first did ‘Citadel,’ it was the first time in my career that I had pay parity with my male co-actor, the first time in 22 years."

She added, "I wonder, would that have been a different conversation if a woman didn’t helm that decision?"

Chopra Jonas said that she has put in the same amount of time, investment, and work, only to get paid “much less.”

“I want to talk a little bit about issues that women have in entertainment, the glass ceilings that we have to work much harder to break," she said, adding, "Whether it’s something as real as your salary, whether it’s something as real as decision making, having women in front of the camera, behind the camera, in high positions — that’s when that change happens.”