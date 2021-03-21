Priyanka Chopra opens up about the beginning of her relationship with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra is Oprah Winfrey’s latest guest on her Discovery+ talk show “Super Soul.”

The “White Tiger” star joined Winfrey to dish on her career, her upcoming memoir “Unfinished,” as well as her relationship with her husband Nick Jonas.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra attend the Chopard Love Night dinner on May 17, 2019 in Cannes, France. Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

During the candid interview, Chopra, 38, shared with Winfrey how she believes that her mother, Madhu Chopra, manifested Jonas, 28, and their relationship for her.

Winfrey referenced a passage in Chopra’s book where she wrote that she thought her mom “dreamed him up or had some spiritual force in bringing him into your life” because she had a hope for her daughter that she would meet somebody who swept her off of her feet after being in a string of bad relationships.

“I may have judged the book by the cover,” she admitted, reflecting on the time when she and Jonas first began exchanging flirtatious texts. “I didn’t honestly take it very seriously when Nick was texting me. I was 35, I was like I want to get married, I want to have kids. He’s in his 20s, I don’t know if that’s something that he’d want to do. I did that to myself for a while until I actually went out with him.”

Next up on #SuperSoul: @priyankachopra! The actress, and now best-selling author of her memoir #Unfinished, joins me from London (thank you, technology) to tell us how she's learned to live a fearless life—and discuss her marriage with @nickjonas. Stream it now on @discoveryplus. pic.twitter.com/AvK2gMMFIP — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) March 21, 2021

After she and Jonas first went out, Chopra said that there was nothing in her life that surprised her more than him.

“He’s such a self-assured man, so sensible, so excited about my achievements, my dreams,” she explained. “Such a true partnership that he offers me in everything that we do together. I truly believe that my mom manifested him because that was her marriage.”

Chopra reflected on her mother’s relationship with her father, explaining that they had a “marriage of partnership” as well.

“They worked together, they lived together, they built a home together, they built a life together in equal partnership and I saw that growing up,” she said of her parents. “I’m just amazed that I found exactly what I kind of grew up with Nick. I let it happen.”

Before Chopra met her husband, she revealed that she had written a list of five things that she was looking for in a partner one New Year’s Eve and put the list in her wallet without thinking much about it. Six months later, Chopra met Jonas and he ticked off everything that was on her list.

“I wanted somebody who was honest and comes from an honest place all the time,” she told Winfrey. “Somebody who knew family, who loved family… someone who loved his job, because I love mine and I find purpose in my work and I wanted someone who is creative enough to find purpose in their work.”

She added, joking, “He should understand business and finances because I don’t.”

“Another one was confidence in himself, I cannot stand insecure men,” she revealed. “It’s not a good look on anyone… Nick was just all of that.”

Their relationship started digitally as the two texted back and forth until meeting for the first time at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars party. Jonas proposed to Chopra in August 2018 and the two tied the knot months later in December with their famous multiple ceremonies.

Chopra even opened up about what she sees from her late father, who passed away in 2013 after a long battle with cancer, in her husband. The former "Quantico" star shared that one of the first things Jonas said to her was that he loved and admired her ambition.

“He was just so excited about everything that I did,” she explained. “He’s watched ‘The White Tiger’ six times, he talks about it to all of his friends, he’s read the book like seven times. He’s just a champion. He reminds me so much of how my dad used to be.”

She continued, adding the poignant note, “My dad was such a big cheerleader of mine and now I feel like I’m married to my cheerleader, too.”

