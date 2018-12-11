Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Before Priyanka Chopra said "I do" to Nick Jonas — twice! — the Bollywood star vowed that "people will need vacations" once their multi-day, event-packed celebration came to a close.

And now that it's all over, it's the bride and her new husband who are kicking back and relaxing — on their hush-hush honeymoon.

Chopra (or Chopra Jonas, as her Instagram header now reads) posted a photo of her cuddled up close in Jonas' arms with a sweet smile on her face.

"Wedding bliss they say..." she wrote in the caption, followed by a few affectionate emoji.

The couple appears to be lounging on a deck that overlooks a sunny scene, with hills, palm trees and white sand visible in the distance.

But where it is? That remains a mystery — just as it was to Chopra, until very recently.

The actress spoke with NDTV shortly after their nuptials and revealed that she had no idea where they were headed.

"I don’t know," she said. "We still haven’t figured out where. I think it’s going to be a surprise though. I think that’s what my husband’s planning."

Wherever he picked, it looks like a tropical paradise. Chopra also also shared a glimpse of emerald water behind a heart the newlyweds had etched into the sand in a now-expired Instagram stories pic. Inside the heart, they wrote their initials, "NJ" and "PCJ."

But their post-wedding vacay hasn't just been a sun-and-fun adventure.

On Sunday night, Jonas revealed one honeymoon surprise he had for his bride — a private outdoor screening of the beloved Christmas comedy "Elf," which Chopra had never seen before.

The clip showed her singing "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town," pumping her fist, gasping and smiling at the on-screen escapade. But, as Jonas revealed when he briefly turned the camera on himself, her joy watching the movie was nothing compared to his joy watching her.