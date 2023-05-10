Priyanka Chopra Jonas dishes on what Nick Jonas first DM'd her that she found 'so sexy' 

Priyanka Chopra Jonas doesn't hold back when it comes to how she feels about her husband Nick Jonas' previous relationships.

"I don’t give a f--- who he's dated," she said on the May 10 podcast episode of "Call Her Daddy." "We are talking about the future. I always say this: I don’t read my book backward. I believe you go forward in the chapters."

Chopra Jonas, 40, told host Alex Cooper about how the pair met in 2016, and how Jonas' confidence is what first attracted her to him.

"The fact that he had the confidence to slide into my DMs and ask me out," Chopra Jonas said. "I was like, 'What?' People slide into my DMs, but no one's ever asked me."

"Literally his message was: 'I have been told we should meet,'" she continued. "How cocky? So sexy."

Chopra Jonas said she later found out Nick's older brother Kevin Jonas had seen "Quantico," a drama series she starred in, and had told him he should meet her.

She added one of her "Quantico" co-stars Graham Rogers also suggested the two should meet, even though she and Jonas were both in relationships at the time.

After Jonas, 30, messaged her, she said sat in her hotel room that night and did some stalking.

"Like any self-respecting girl, I Googled him," she revealed.

What came up? Jonas' music video for his song "Close."

"'That body deserves, at least, a date,'" Chopra recalled thinking at the time after watching the video. "Every time he sings that song on stage for me, I get weak in the knees."

"I landed on that video and I saw it and I had to like, open the window or something," she continued with a smile.

After seeing the video, she DM'd him and said: "Why don't you text me? My team can see my DMs."

She added she was trying to play it cool — she didn't want him to think she was giving him her number because she was super interested, so she used her team as an excuse.

Once both of them were out of their previous relationships, Jonas asked her to bring some friends to hang out with his friends, she said, and she knew it would be serious after a couple of dates.

The couple married in 2018 and now share a 1-year-old daughter, Malti. She said Jonas' support in her career is what has distinguished him from her past relationships.

"I think he thrives on seeing me shine," she said. "He's the most excited about the shows that I’m doing. He was most excited, you know, when I’m on a carpet. He'll step aside and he’ll take pictures of me."

"That’s what you want," she added. "You want your man to be your champion."