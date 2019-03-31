Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 31, 2019, 5:00 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Laura Ratliff

Priyanka Chopra — who happens to be the wife of pop idol Nick Jonas — has a confession to make. Up until yesterday, she had never seen her husband’s band perform live!

In her Instagram stories, the former “Quantico” actress shared scenes from backstage before the Jonas Brothers’ show at The Tabernacle in Atlanta.

“I’m very, very excited,” she said, pecking Jonas on the side of the face. “And I’m very, very proud of them.” (After the show, she said the performance was “incredible.”)

It’s not too surprising that Chopra hadn’t seen the Jonas Brothers perform live yet however, given that the band, which consists of Nick and brothers Kevin and Joe, had recently taken a six-year break from making music.

After multiple award nominations and selling more than 17 million albums during their peak years, the band called it quits in 2013. But the trio came back with a splash earlier this month when they released a video for their new single, “Sucker.” Chopra and the other “J Sisters” — a cute nickname for Kevin and Joe’s partners — play a major role in the colorful, raucous video.

Clearly, both Chopra and Jonas are comfortable in the spotlight, even at their own lavish wedding in December, which included a traditional Indian Sangeet, a playful musical ritual that takes place before the wedding. Chopra’s bridal party performed “In My City” for the occasion, while Jonas and his groomsmen gave a rousing rendition of “Bom Diggy,” a Bollywood classic, E! News reported.

According to older brother Joe, who’s engaged to “Games of Thrones” star Sophie Turner, having Chopra as part of the family has been “a dream.”

“Marrying Nick off to Priyanka has just been fantastic,” he told TODAY. “This is my brother, my best friend and to see him marrying his dream girl ... there was a lot of tears the whole weekend—and a lot of smiles.”