June 2, 2019, 3:08 PM UTC / Source: Today By Francesca Gariano

Priyanka Chopra addressed rumors tied to her friendship with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex by setting the record straight on Friday night via Twitter.

The 36-year-old actress shot down reports that she was in England to visit the former Meghan Markle and her newborn son, Archie, ending a possible feud.

"While these are great gift ideas... this story is untrue, and I was actually in town for work,” Chopra wrote. “I hope whoever this "source" is starts checking their facts more often.”

Several outlets reported that the “Quantico” star and her husband, Nick Jonas, headed to the UK to visit the Duchess of Sussex in Windsor, just a few weeks after the birth of the royal baby, even bringing along gifts for Archie from Tiffany & Co. The visit was reportedly a way for Chopra to make amends after an alleged feud.

This isn’t the first time Chopra has had to shut down rumors of her supposed feud with the Duchess of Sussex.

The actress appeared on an episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” in March and was asked whether it was true that she was upset that the Duchess of Sussex did not attend her wedding ceremony last December in India and in return, didn’t go to the duchess' baby shower in New York City in February.

Chopra dismissed these rumors on the spot, stating that they were not true.

The actress was one of the many celebrity attendees at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding on May 19, 2018. Chopra even shared a heartfelt message on their special day alongside photos of the picture perfect ceremony.

“Every once in a while there is a moment when time stands still...that happened today,” the actress wrote. “You my friend were the epitome of grace, love, and beauty.”

Chopra told “People” in September of 2017 that her friendship with the duchess started back in 2016 when the two met at the “Elle” Women in Television dinner.

“We bonded as actors,” she said. “We just became friends, like two girls would.”