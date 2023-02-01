As a legal battle brews around her late daughter's estate, Priscilla Presley continued to mourn the death of Lisa Marie Presley on what would’ve been her 55th birthday.

“Today would have been Lisa’s 55th birthday. My wish is to protect my three grandchildren and keep our family together,” she said in a statement on Feb. 1.

“From the first moment I held Lisa in my arms, I’ve protected, loved and guided her, as I have my son. Our hearts are broken, and I am having to learn to live without my only daughter. We truly love all of you, and we feel your prayers. Thank you so much for caring so deeply for our family.”

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Priscilla and Elvis Presley, died Jan. 12 at the age of 54 of suspected cardiac arrest. An official cause of death hasn't been announced.

Priscilla Presley and Lisa Marie Presley in Las Vegas in 2015. Bryan Steffy / WireImage

Priscilla Presley's comments came days after she filed a challenge in court to her late daughter's will.

According to documents obtained by NBC News, Priscilla Presley's attorneys filed a petition on Jan. 26 to determine the validity of Lisa Marie’s estate, which was modified in 2016 to name two of her older children as co-trustees.

Previously, according to the documents, Priscilla and Lisa Marie's former manager were named as co-trustees of the estate, but a purported change in 2016 effectively replaced them with Lisa Marie's children, Riley and Benjamin Keough.

Benjamin Keough died at 27 in 2020, giving 33-year-old Riley Keough alone control of the trust, according to the purported amendment.

One friend told NBC Priscilla Presley's challenge was "a money grab."

An attorney for Priscilla Presley has not responded to requests for comment from NBC News. Representatives for Keough and Lisa Marie Presley also did not respond to requests for comment.

Since her daughter’s death, Priscilla Presley, 77, has been vocal about her grief.

“Thank you all for your condolences, you have touched me with your words,” she tweeted on Jan. 23 in her first public post since Lisa Marie Presley died. “It has been a very difficult time but just knowing your love is out there makes a difference.”

In addition to her mother and Keough, Lisa Marie Presley was survived by twins Harper and Finley, 14, with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

She was buried at Graceland, her father's famed Memphis estate, on Jan. 22. Her three surviving kids will inherit the mansion, a spokesman told TODAY.