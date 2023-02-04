Priscilla Presley speaks out amid her challenge to Lisa Marie Presley's will

Priscilla Presley is speaking out amid her fight for control of her daughter Lisa Marie Presley's trust.

In a statement issued to NBC News, the actor and widow of rock ‘n ‘roll icon Elvis Presley underlined her effort to proceed in her fight with “honesty, dignity” and “integrity.”

“I loved Elvis very much as he loved me. Lisa is a result of our love,” reads the first part of her statement, which refers to her daughter, who died on Jan. 12 at the age of 54 from a suspected cardiac arrest. “For anyone to think anything differently would be a travesty of the family legacy and would be disrespectful of what Elvis left behind in his life.”

Priscilla Presley’s statement also suggested that another unnamed person “trying to speak on behalf” of the Presleys was “not a representative of Elvis or our family.”

Requests for further clarification to her team went unanswered.

“Please allow us the time we need to work together and sort this out,” Priscilla Presley’s statement continues. “Please ignore ‘the noise.’ As I have always been there for Elvis’ legacy, our family and the fans, I will continue to forge a pathway forward with respect, honesty, dignity, integrity and love.”

As the sole heir to her father, Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley created a living trust in 1993 to legally protect her assets and to determine their distribution in the case of her death.

According to documents obtained by NBC News, the trust was restated in 2010 and appointed Priscilla Presley and her former business manager, Barry Siegel, as co-trustees.

Lisa Marie’s will was amended in 2016 to include her children, actor Riley and Benjamin Keough, as co-trustees of her estate.

Benjamin Keough then died by suicide in 2020, leaving his sister as Lisa’s sole trustee.

In the petition created after her daughter’s death, Priscilla Presley’s attorneys alleged issues with the amendment: that the document misspelled her name, was never delivered to her, and that Lisa Marie’s signature “appears inconsistent with her usual and customary signature.”

The petition requests that a judge declare the 2016 amendment invalid in order to keep Priscilla the estate trustee.

Joel Weinshanker, managing partner at Elvis Presley Enterprises, recently made an appearance on Sirius XM’s Elvis Radio and discussed the case.

“Everyone knew that when Elvis passed away, he left everything to his little girl. He did so knowing that she would be the one to keep his legacy going,” Weinshanker said. “We got along so well because we were both trying to do what was best for Elvis, regardless of what somebody else was trying to do, regardless of what a family member would do.”

He added that it had always been clear that Lisa Marie Presley “couldn’t be bought” and wanted her children to carry on her legacy.

“She was very, very, quite certain, and very direct about who she wanted have the legacy (left) to,” he said. “We’ve discussed this many, many times…And that was always Riley and Ben. There was never a question ... that they would be the stewards, that they would look at it exactly the same way she did.”

He said once Ben Keough passed, it “really sat” with Riley Keough, even though she is a movie star and director in her own right.

“She had always had an interest and always known that one day, she would be in charge,” he said.