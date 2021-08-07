Prince William, Kate Middleton share new, precious pic of Princess Charlotte

Princess Charlotte is growing up so fast!

Fans and royal watchers are getting another glimpse of the 6-year-old with a new photo shared on Instagram by Prince William and the former Kate Middleton.

In the pic, Charlotte is seen dressed casually in a blue T-shirt and pink floral pants, gingerly cradling a delicate, orange and black butterfly.

In this undated handout photo provided by the Duchess of Cambridge, Britain's Princess Charlotte holds a red admiral butterfly in Norfolk, England, as part of the Big Butterfly Count initiative which is taking place across the U.K. The Duchess of Cambridge / AP

"We wanted to share these beautiful Peacock and Red Admiral butterflies as part of Big #ButterflyCount initiative taking place across the UK," posted the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge alongside the photo Saturday.

The initiative is an effort by Butterfly Conservation, a British charity, to determine the health of the environment by asking people to count the number of butterflies they see.

"@savebutterflies are encouraging us all to count these incredible creatures because not only are they beautiful creatures to be around but they are also extremely important. Butterflies are vital parts of the ecosystem as both pollinators and components of the food chain. Hopefully you can beat last year's total, @savebutterflies," the couple wrote, adding a butterfly emoji to the post.

The red admiral butterfly that Charlotte is holding in the photo is found in North and South America, Europe and Asia and is the most popular butterfly in urban areas, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

A red admiral butterfly sits on colorful purple flowers. Owen Humpreys / PA Images / Getty Images

While many enjoyed seeing Charlotte with the beautiful butterfly, others noticed that she's beginning to resemble her royal relatives, though people were divided on which one.

"She looks like queen Elizabeth," observed one commenter.

"The mini edition of Kate.... charlotte is so pretty," someone else wrote.

"Charlotte looks so beautiful," added another. "She is the female version of William. Daddy must be very proud of his little girl."

This isn't the first time Charlotte has shown her love of nature. Last year, she and her brothers, Prince George and Prince Louis posed some animal-related questions to famed British environmentalist, David Attenborough, in an adorable video.

“I like spiders,” revealed the then-five-year-old princess. "Do you like spiders too?"

“I love spiders, I’m so glad you like them!” Attenborough responded. “I think they’re wonderful things. Why is it that people are so frightened of them? I think it’s because they’ve actually got eight legs, which is much more than us. And if you’ve got eight legs, you can move in any direction, so you can never be quite sure which way that spider is going to go.”

Back in May, we got to see a new photo of a very grown-up looking Charlotte as her family celebrated her sixth birthday. The photo was taken by the duchess who has taken to being the unofficial family photographer, snapping candid pics of her children over the years.

