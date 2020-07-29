Prince William reveals one of the 'worst' gifts he's ever given Kate: 'It didn't go well'

Prince William may be a royal, but that doesn't mean he's never made a romantic blunder.

The Duke of Cambridge, 38, shared some interesting details about his early days of dating his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, 38, during a recent appearance BBC's "That Peter Crouch Podcast."

His hosts, Peter Crouch, Chris Stark and Tom Fordyce, began discussing the worst presents they've given their partners, and one shared that he once gifted a tree — which prompted the question to William, "Can you beat a worse present than that?"

"I probably can," the duke responded. "I did get my wife a pair of binoculars once. She's never let me forget that."

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive to officially open V&A Dundee, Scotland's first design museum on January 29, 2019 in Dundee, Scotland. Max Mumby / Getty Images

"That was early on in the courtship, that was," William chuckled. "I tell you what, I think that sealed the deal. She fell for me at that point."

"I think I was convincing myself about it," he continued. "I was like, 'These are really amazing! Look how far you can see!' And she started looking at me going, 'They're binoculars. What's going on?' ... It didn't go well."

He added, "Honestly, I have no idea why I bought her a pair of binoculars."

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Comic Relief / Getty Images

On a more serious note, William also discussed the important of staying on top of your mental health.

"We all have mental health, and we all have to stay mentally fit," he explained. "It’s a strength to talk about your mental health, it’s not a weakness. You know if you’re not feeling well, something’s bothering you, talk about it — it’s not a problem."

William often speaks candidly about his own mental health. He recently shared that he still struggles after losing his mother, Princess Diana, who died in a car crash in Paris in 1997.

In the BBC One documentary "Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health," he said: "When you've been through something traumatic in life, that is, your dad not being around, my mother dying when I was younger, your emotions come back in leaps and bounds because it's a very different phase of life, and there's no one there to kind of help you."