Prince William shares sweet memory of his Tina Turner sing-a-longs with Princess Diana

Prince William is sharing a deeply personal memory of his late mother, Princess Diana, with the world.

The Duke of Cambridge recalled the childhood memory in an episode of “Time to Walk” by Apple Fitness+ set to premiere on Monday, Dec. 6. Thinking back on how his mom helped both him and his brother, Prince Harry, William opened up about what she did to cope with anxieties surrounding returning to school.

“One of the songs I massively remember and has stuck with me all this time, and I to this day still quite enjoy secretly, is Tina Turner’s 'The Best,' because sitting in the back seat, singing away, it felt like a real family moment,” the prince said in the episode, according to The Sunday Times.

He continued, sharing a charming detail about his mom, adding, “My mother, she’d be driving along singing at the top of her voice.”

“We’d even get the policeman in the car: he’d occasionally be singing along as well,” William said. “We’d be singing and listening to the music right the way up to the gates at school where they dropped you off.”

Diana, Princess of Wales, with Tina Turner on Sept. 30, 1986. John Shelley Collection/Avalon / Getty Images

In a release on Apple’s website, it says that in the episode, William discusses the importance of mental fitness, reflecting on moments in his life where he has taken himself out of his own comfort zone, understanding that listening can empower those around you, and a specific moment that led him on a path to put mental health first.

Diana died on August 31, 1997 after a fatal car crash in Paris. At the time of her death, William was 15 and Harry was 12.

During the ITV documentary “Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy,” which premiered back in July 2017, the two brothers shared some touching, happy memories of their mother to remember her character and spirit by. Harry recalled his mom wanted to make sure that he and his older brother were able to experience normal life outside of the castle. Those activities included “taking us for a burger every now and then, or sneaking us into the cinema, or driving through the country lanes with the roof down of her old school BMW."

William alongside his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, are having similar musical moments involving music with their three children: Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3. He said that his kids have “already inherited my family’s love of music,” which leads to plenty of dancing around the house.

“Most mornings there’s a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played in the morning,” he said of his two eldest children.

While William’s musical memory of his mother was a fond one in his mind, there’s one memory from recent years that may not be held in such regard in his mind. In 2013 at a fundraising gala for the charity Centrepoint, the prince was coerced by Taylor Swift to join her and Jon Bon Jovi on stage for a song.

“To this day I still do not know what came over me,” he said. “But, frankly, if Taylor Swift looks you in the eye, touches your arm and says, ‘Come with me’ ... I got up, like a puppy, and went, ‘Yeah, OK. That seems like a great idea, I’ll follow you.’”

Taylor Swift, Jon Bon Jovi and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge in 2013. WPA Pool / Getty Images

The prince said he walked onto the stage “in a trance” and didn’t quite understand what was happening until he got halfway through “Livin’ On A Prayer” and realized he didn’t know the words. William ultimately said he learned a life lesson from the moment, no matter how humiliating it was for him at the time.

“When you’re taken out of your comfort zone, you’ve got to roll with it,” he said. “I think we’ve gotten to a stage in this life where we do micromanage ourselves. We do worry about how we look on social media, who said what about me and what am I wearing. So many pressures.”

Despite the pressure to be perfect, the prince added, “And I think making a fool of yourself is OK — it’s OK not to take yourself too seriously and have those moments where you let go.”