See Prince William and Kate's birthday message for Meghan featuring fun throwback pic

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, turned 40 on Wednesday, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined other members of the royal family in celebrating her milestone birthday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a birthday message for the former Meghan Markle. dukeandsuchessofcambridge/Instagram

“Wishing a happy 40th birthday to the Duchess of Sussex!” Prince William and his wife, the former Kate Middleton, wrote in an Instagram story on their official account, sharing a photo of the former Meghan Markle wearing a flower garland during an official visit to Australia in 2018.

The royal family's official Instagram account also wished the Duchess of Sussex a happy 40th birthday. theroyalfamily/Instagram

The royal family’s official Instagram account also marked the duchess’s special day with a collage of photos, including a picture of her and husband Prince Harry with their son, Archie, now 2, as a baby and another picture of her with the queen.

“Wishing the Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday today!” the caption read.

Clarence House, the official Instagram page for Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, also shared a birthday note in their story. clarencehouse/Instagram

Harry’s father and stepmother, Charles, Prince of Wales, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also celebrated the duchess’s birthday in an Instagram story from the Clarence House account, named after their residence.

Reports of tension between Harry and Meghan and the rest of the royal family have persisted since they stepped back as senior members of the royal family last year and began a new life in California.

Rumors of a rift only intensified after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave an explosive, tell-all interview to Oprah Winfrey in March, in which Harry hinted that while he loves his brother, they now “walk different paths.”

"The relationship is space ... at the moment,” he told Winfrey. “Time heals all things, hopefully."

Whatever family issues they might all be working through, William and Kate have continued to publicly celebrate milestones in Harry and Meghan’s lives, including the birth of their daughter, Lilibet Diana, in June.

“We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili,” the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie.”

