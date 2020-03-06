Prince William and Kate Middleton post romantic photo from Ireland trip

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge found a little time for a romantic walk along the coast during their trip to Ireland.

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, looked happy and relaxed in a photo they posted on Instagram Friday that showed them in front of a beautiful backdrop on the Howth Cliff Walk in Dublin.

"Thank you to all the wonderful people we met in Ireland!" they wrote in English and Gaelic.

The royal couple also shared a collage of all the letters they received during their time in Ireland.

The busy, three-day trip also included a meeting with the president and first lady of Ireland, an event at the Guinness Storehouse’s Gravity Bar, a visit to Extern Charity's Savannah House, a trip to the Teagasc research farm in County Meath, and a reception hosted by Irish deputy prime minister, Simon Coveney, at the Museum of Literature.

The former Kate Middleton also debuted a sleek, stylish haircut just in time for spring and looked radiant in a vintage pink dress that brought back memories of Princess Diana.