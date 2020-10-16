Prince William and Kate Middleton compete in virtual Pictionary game with students

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge might just be Pictionary pros!

Prince William and the former Kate Middleton joined in on the lighthearted party game during a video chat with students and teachers from the Islamabad Model College for Girls in Pakistan. The game involves at least two teams and while one team draws a clue, the other team has to guess the drawing before time runs out.

William even revealed a fun fact during the game, which included clues such as “birthday” and “cricket,” and said his wife is "very good" at drawing.

The royal couple made the virtual visit to the school one year after their in-person trip to Pakistan in 2019. They called to check in with students and teachers and find out how they have been coping in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m very glad you guys are drawing and we’re not having to draw,” William told the students in a clip from their video chat on Kensington Palace's Instagram page.

When one girl asked the couple if they like to draw, the duke was modest about his own skills.

“Yes, definitely, we both like a little bit of drawing,” William said. “Catherine is very good; I am really bad.”

“You don’t practice enough,” the duchess admonished him with a smile.

“I don’t practice enough, that’s very true,” he admitted.

The duchess may not often show off her drawing skills in public, but it’s no secret she is creative and a gifted photographer. Earlier this year, she photographed two Holocaust survivors with their grandchildren as part of an exhibit marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

She has also snapped plenty of beautiful photos of her family over the years, including pictures of her husband playing with their kids in honor of his 38th birthday.

On top of all that, the duchess has a degree in art history from the University of St Andrews, so it’s really no surprise that she’s artistically inclined.

It’s unclear whether the duchess enjoys sketching as a regular hobby or whether her drawing skills mainly shine on the Pictionary pad, but either way, she would definitely be the first pick for our Pictionary team!