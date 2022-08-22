Between a new home and new schools for their three children, it will be a time of change for Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, this fall.

Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, will all be attending a new school this year, after George and Charlotte had previously been students at Thomas’s Battersea school in London.

The three children of the royal couple will now attend Lambrook School, a private school in Berkshire, starting next month, Kensington Palace said Monday. George had been attending Thomas's Battersea since 2017 and Charlotte since 2019 before the switch to the new school.

The move to a new school also coincides with the family's move to a new home. The duke and duchess are moving to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor's Home Park from their official residence in Kensington Palace, according to London's PA Media.

Queen Elizabeth II has agreed to family use of the four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage, which was built in 1831 and is on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

William and the former Kate Middleton said in a statement via Kensington Palace that they are "hugely grateful" to Thomas's Battersea and "are pleased to have found a school for all three of their children which shares a similar ethos and values to Thomas’s."

Lambrook School is a prep school on 52 acres that was created in 1860 and started as a boys-only boarding school before taking day students in 1992, according to the school's website.

“We are delighted that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be joining us this coming September and very much look forward to welcoming the family, as well as all of our new pupils, to our school community," Lambrook School headmaster Jonathan Perry said in a statement.