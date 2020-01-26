Prince William has been given a new royal title by the Queen. On Saturday, Queen Elizabeth II made her grandson the new Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

According to a press release from the Prime Minister's office, "The Lord High Commissioner is the Sovereign’s personal representative to the Annual General Assembly of the Church of Scotland. He attends the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland on behalf of the Sovereign. He makes the opening and closing addresses to the Assembly, and carries out a number of official functions as the Lord High Commissioner."

The position originated in the later part of the 16th Century, and Prince William, 37, will take over the role from Richard Scott, 10th Duke of Buccleuch and 12th Duke of Queensberry.

Kensington Royal, the official Twitter account of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, tweeted out the news of Prince William's appointment.

"The Queen has appointed Prince William as Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the @churchofscotland this year," read the announcement, posted on Saturday.

The news comes just weeks after Prince William's brother, Prince Harry, chose to step back from his royal duties to focus on his family life with wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and son, Archie.

In a new agreement, solidified last week, the Sussexes will no longer use their HRH titles as they won't be working members of the Royal Family. The pair will step back from royal duties, including military appointments, and repay the refurbishment costs associated with Frogmore Cottage, which they will retain as their UK home.

With all the changes afoot, it was still business as usual for Prince William and his wife, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, last week. Earlier this week, they hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace on behalf of The Queen to mark the UK-Africa Investment Summit.

And on Saturday, they wished their Australian followers a happy Australia Day, offering words of support to those affected by the bushfires.

Earlier this month, Prince William and Prince Harry came out with a joint statement saying that reports of bullying within the family are false and that although they are on different paths, William is supportive of his younger brother.