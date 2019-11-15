Prince William admits Kate Middleton has a favorite reality TV show

Sign up for our newsletter

At a star-studded event honoring a charity that supports homeless youth, the Duke of Cambridge revealed his wife is actually a fan of reality television, multiple British outlets reported.

He was speaking with the head judge and presenter of “Strictly Come Dancing,” the UK equivalent of “Dancing with the Stars,” when he apparently revealed he’s “watched the show a couple of times.”

“Catherine is a huge fan and my mother-in-law loves it,” he said, according to reports from The Telegraph and The Sun.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge hobnobs with Duran Duran and other celebrities at a gala on Wednesday. WPA Pool / Getty Images

The Telegraph also reported the Duchess of Cornwall is a known fan as well, having hosted a “tea dance” at Buckingham Palace in 2017 that was filmed for the “Strictly Come Dancing” Christmas special.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge gives a speech at a gala for Centrepoint, a UK charity that fights youth homelessness. WPA Pool / Getty Images

Centrepoint held a gala last week to celebrate 50 years of service, featuring Duran Duran and Rita Ora performances and a speech from Prince William himself.

The charity helps more than 15,000 young people each year, and the duke is its main patron, according to its website.