Prince William, Kate Middleton make Christmas debut as Prince and Princess of Wales

The Prince and Princess of Wales made their much anticipated Christmas Day debut with their new titles.

Prince William and the former Kate Middleton attended the holiday service at the St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, England on Sunday, Dec. 25, a longstanding tradition for the royal family that has been put on pause the past few years.

They were accompanied at the service by their three children: Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte are greeted by the public. DANIEL LEAL / AFP via Getty Images

William and George dressed in similar attire, with both royals wearing navy blue jackets with matching pants, blue ties, and black shoes. Louis also wore a navy blue coat, while Charlotte wore a crimson jacket with stockings and a pair of black shoes. Kate donned an olive green mid-length coat dress with a matching hat, paired with pointed-toe brown suede boots.

King Charles speaks with the priest while leaving the Royal Family's traditional Christmas Day service. DANIEL LEAL / AFP via Getty Images

King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, were also in attendance at the service, making this the king’s first Christmas since ascending to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in Sept. at 96.

This year marked the first time that the family has gathered for Christmas at the country estate in Sandringham since 2019. In recent years, the late queen broke tradition and spent the holiday in Windsor in lieu of celebrating in Norfolk amid COVID-19 concerns.

Prince William greets crowds at the family's first country Christmas gathering since 2019. DANIEL LEAL / AFP via Getty Images

Emily Nash, royal commentator, said on TODAY, “For the late queen, it was so important to have her family around her at Christmas and she loved welcoming, particularly her great-grandchildren, to Sandringham. There would be gifts left on the end of their beds.”

In a year of firsts, Charles will also deliver his first Christmas message as monarch to the country on Dec. 25 and is expected to focus on his mother’s life of service.

To get in the holiday spirit, William and Kate attended a holiday event together with two of their children earlier this month. The family, sans the couple’s youngest son Louis, went to the “Together at Christmas” carol service at Westminster Abbey on Dec. 15

At the event, William and George matched in their black jackets paired with blue pants while Charlotte wore a crimson jacket in a similar tone to Kate’s burgundy coat and matching shoes.

On Dec. 13, Kensington Palace also released the family’s annual holiday card, marking the couple’s first card with their new titles. The photo featured was taken earlier in 2022 by Matt Porteous in Norfolk.

In the photo, the family of five wore coordinating outfits, all donning various shades of blue. They all gave their biggest smiles to the camera as they walked hand-in-hand down a gravel path.