Royal look-alike: Prince Harry in uniform looks just like Prince Philip from 1957 pic

While at an event in Australia, Prince Harry looked like the spitting image of his grandfather.
by Eun Kyung Kim and TODAY /  / Updated  / Source: TODAY
The Duke Of Sussex
Prince Harry looked just like his grandfather Prince Philip the official opening of ANZAC Memorial at Hyde Park in Sydney, Australia.Ryan Pierse / Getty Images

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

While on their first royal tour together, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the Australian state of New South Wales. They opened an extended Anzac Memorial in Sydney's Hyde Park, paying tribute to all Australians who served their country.

While attending and unveiling a new plaque to commemorate the opening, Prince Harry wore traditional royal uniform. And some on social media were quick to point out the uncanny resemblance between Prince Harry and his grandfather Prince Philip.

(Click the arrow to see both photos)

https://www.instagram.com/p/BpK9n6KhzDB

The photo from the 1957 issue of Paris Match magazine shows Philip, who is consort to Queen Elizabeth, dressed in his Royal Navy uniform. The resemblance is undeniable: from the uniform to the full red beard and blue eyes and smile.

The photo was posted on Instagram by Chris Jackson, the royal photographer for Getty Images.

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
Prince Philip in a photo from July 23, 2016Getty Images

Over the years, the two royals have appeared side by side, looking very pretty much every time.

Prince Harry and Prince Philip
Getty photographer Chris Jackson, who spotted the vintage "Paris Match" cover of Prince Philip, took this photo of the Duke of Edinburgh and his grandson, Prince Philip, in June 2014. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Like his grandfather, Prince Harry also is a military veteran. The 34-year-old royal served two tours in Afghanistan during his 10 years in the British Army before retiring last year to focus more time on his charity work, particularly with injured service members.

49 photos
Getty Images Europe
Slideshow

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

From his early days as a Greek prince to the golden years of his marriage to Queen Elizabeth, take a look back at the Duke of Edinburgh’s extraordinary life.

We can't wait for more photos!

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
MORE FROM today