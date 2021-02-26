This is a story all about how Prince Harry visited the 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' house

It’s a home fit for a prince.

James Corden tried to convince Prince Harry to buy the actual home from “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” while they toured around Los Angeles atop a double decker bus in a 17-minute segment that aired during Thursday’s episode of “The Late Late Show.”

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Corden suggested the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, may need a base in Los Angeles, to go with their Santa Barbara residence, as they pulled up to the home from the classic NBC sitcom while the show’s theme played for viewers.

“The very house that Will Smith turns up is good enough for the Fresh Prince, it’s good enough for a real prince,” Corden said as he and Harry walked toward the front door before Harry launched into the theme song when Corden asked if he remembered it.

Prince Harry and Corden schmoozed with the homeowner. The Late Late Show with James Corden

The pair, donning masks, then knocked on the front door and spoke to the woman who owns the house, who confirmed that it is the home from “The Fresh Prince.”

Corden asked how much it would cost to sell the house and then encouraged Harry to make an offer.

“Think about how cool it would be to go, ‘I am a prince, I live in the house of ‘Fresh Prince,’” Corden said.

Harry wasn’t biting, though, because he was more focused on the fact he had to go to the bathroom and asked if he could step inside to relieve himself.

It's not very often you come across a prince sticking his head out of a bathroom window. The Late Late Show with James Corden

“I didn’t expect a toilet break from the prince,” Corden said while Harry was inside, meeting the other residents along the way.

A short time later, Harry showed a flair for comedy when he popped his head out of the bathroom window to say hello to Corden, who remained on the front step in a bit that generated some nice laughs from the audience.

After Harry came back out, a playfully frustrated Corden had enough of Harry’s inability to make a decision on the house, so he took his phone and makes a video call to his wife, the former Meghan Markle, to fill her in on his real estate quest.

“That is the house from ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. And I think this is where you should live,” he said. “I don’t think there’s anything cooler. You’d be the fresh princess of Bel-Air.”

Corden let her know that Harry “dragged his heels” and used the bathroom.

“That’s how at home he feels,” he joked.

Much like her husband, the former Meghan Markle also didn’t bite, though.

“I think we’ve done enough moving,” she said.

Corden wouldn’t give up, though.

“I’ll put you in touch with the owners. You guys can thrash it out. There’s no doubt in my mind that this is where you should be, OK?”

“Haz, how’s your tour of L.A. going?” the duchess then asked, switching gears and revealing her husband's nickname.

“Haz? I didn’t know we were calling you Haz now,” Corden said.

“Well, you're not my wife.” Harry replied.

They then signed off with Meghan, but not before Corden kidded again about the home.

“Ill put you in touch with the owner. We’ll get the details. We’ll lock it down,” he said before hanging up and leaving the home that we can only assume will not be falling into Harry and Meghan’s hands anytime soon.