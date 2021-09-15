It's Prince Harry's birthday! See messages by William, Kate and other royals

Wednesday marked a big day for Prince Harry, as the British royal who currently calls America home turned 37 years old.

In honor of that event, Harry’s famous family members celebrated on social media — including his brother and sister-in-law, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared this birthday message for Prince Harry. dukeandduchessofcambridge / Instagram

Despite ongoing rumors of a slow-to-heal rift between Harry and Prince William, his brother and the former Kate Middleton shared a striking photo of the Duke of Sussex to their Instagram story along with a banner that read, “Happy Birthday Prince Harry!”

And they were far from alone when it came to sharing well wishes.

Clarence House, the official Instagram page for Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, also shared a heartfelt greeting on Harry's big day. clarencehouse / Instagram

Over on the Clarence House account, which is the Instagram home of family patriarch Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, the birthday greeting accompanied three photos of Harry — one childhood shot where he can been seen smiling alongside his father, another flashback photo of the duo from the opening ceremony of the 2014 Invictus Games and in between those images, a beaming pic of Harry taken just last year.

“Happy Birthday to the Duke of Sussex!” read a banner that included a cake emoji.

Even the official royal family Instagram account, which shares messages on behalf of the entire family, including Queen Elizabeth, was sure to share a tribute to the prince.

The royal family's official Instagram account didn't forget the Duke of Sussex's birthday, either. theroyalfamily / Instagram

“Wishing the Duke of Sussex a happy birthday today!” the caption read.

That message appeared with another trio of photos, including one that showed a happy Harry seated beside his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

In fact, just last month, the former Meghan Markle found herself the subject of similar greetings, as all three of those Instagram accounts posted in her honor to mark her 40th birthday.

But on Meghan’s big day, the celebration spilled over beyond social media, as she and pal Melissa McCarthy teamed up for a “40 x 40” campaign tied to her landmark birthday, which encouraged people to donate 40 minutes of their time towards mentoring women returning to the workforce.

While Harry wasn't the subject of the video that accompanied the launch, he did make an unforgettable appearance in it as he subtlety showed off his juggling skills.