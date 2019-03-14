Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 14, 2019, 12:24 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Eun Kyung Kim

Prince Harry knows how to make an exit.

The Duke of Sussex briefly broke into song as he and his wife, the former Meghan Markle, headed out of London’s Canada House for an event celebrating Commonwealth Day earlier this week.

As the couple left the building, each turned to say goodbye to the group that gathered behind them. Harry waved to the crowd before treating them to a little “Sound of Music.”

He barely had a chance to sing the words “So Long, Farewell,” before the group erupted in approving laughter.

The song, of course, is from the movie’s dinner party scene, where the von Trapp children sing their farewell to guests from their home’s staircase and then depart one by one.

Harry was definitely in a good mood as he left the building. Perhaps it was the children he met while touring Canada House. Perhaps it was the gifts that he and Meghan received for the child they're expecting some time in the next month. The couple received some Canadian-branded baby clothes, including a onesie, and some maple-flavored taffy.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are given baby gifts during a Commonwealth Day Youth Event at Canada House in London. Getty Images

Royal watchers will recall that this was not the first time Harry has busted out in song.

Last year, the duke delighted everyone following a charity performance of “Hamilton” in London’s West End. As he took the stage with the cast and the musical’s creator, Lin Manuel Miranda, Harry sang two words, “You say ….” and sent the audience wild.

The snippet was from the song “You’ll Be Back,” sung by the King George character in the show. That April 2018 performance was to help raise money for Harry’ charity, Sentebale, which helps people with HIV and AIDS.